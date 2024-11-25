Arlington man arrested in connection with California woman's death

A 56-year-old Arlington man was arrested last week in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old woman.

In August, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious death near 11008 84th St. NE in Lake Stevens.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman’s body at the scene. At the time, a suspect was identified.

After several months, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab used a DNA sample recovered from the victim’s body to obtain a positive match to the man, who was not known to the victim.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Katie McQueen of Mariposa, California.

According to investigators, there was an altercation between the man and the woman before he allegedly stabbed her in the neck.

After interviewing the man, investigators developed probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

