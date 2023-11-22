Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing Army National Guard officer

Following a two-month-long investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for a Pierce County man accused of killing a National Guardsman.

According to documents obtained by FOX 13, 29-year-old Andrew Fonoti is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say he was riding in the passenger seat of a stolen vehicle at the time of the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of Rudolf King III on Sept. 12, 2023.

King, according to the medical examiner, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Documents reveal a witness told investigators that Fonoti "was all excited. He just shot a gun…and that he hit that person."

At this time, the shooting appears to be random.

Documents state a witness reported that Fonoti had a gun in his pocket, and that they were driving around in Fife, when a car tried to race them. Fonoti then "pulled out a fana" and shot at the car. The witness clarified that "fana" meant gun in Samoan.

Investigators determined that the victim, Rudolph King III, had likely been shot near 20th St E and 66th Ave E, and that his vehicle continued forward because the victim slumped over while his foot was still on the gas pedal. The car eventually crashed into a light pole.

FOX 13 News sat down with King’s family back in September shortly after the incident.

"We keep hoping to wake up, and it was a nightmare," said Kristin King, Rudolph King III's mother. "I mean, at this point, it's really hard to imagine living any kind of life without him."

The family said at they were on the phone with him as he was driving home that night.

"All of a sudden, it cut off mid-sentence," King's father, Rudy King Jr. said "Then we got an SOS ping from his phone. Telling us where he was."

As for the arrest warrant, it confirms what the family has believed all this time—the shooting was random and senseless.

"He did not run in any circles," King's father said. "Anything bad. He served his country. He worked hard and for him to be taken away from us senselessly."

Anyone with information on Andrew Fonoti’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.tpcrimestoppers.com.