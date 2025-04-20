Man arrested for murder in case of missing WA grandma

The Brief Law enforcement in Washington and Montana have collaborated to make an arrest in the case of Marcia Norman's murder. The victim was previously proclaimed missing and a search was underway before her body was found. Investigators have since been looking for Jeffrey Zizz, their main suspect in the case.



A man has been arrested for the murder of Marcia Norman, a Washington woman who went missing before authorities found her buried under a shed.

Jeffrey Zizz now faced multiple charges related to 82-year-old Norman's death, including the following:

First-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Unlawful disposal of human remains

Marcia Norman (left), Jeffrey Zizz (right) (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

The family of Marcia Norman has released the following statement as they request privacy during their period of grieving:

"Our family has experienced the loss of our center. Marcia was the one that brought us together. We are thankful for the efforts of law enforcement, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula Police Department in their handling of this matter. We are cooperating fully with the investigation in an effort to come to a resolution regarding the manner of her death. Our family is grieving and looking for ways to honor her memory.

Marcia was an engaged member of her community and family, full of life with plans for the future. She is loved by many."

What's next:

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference on Monday, Apr. 21 at 5 p.m. to release more information about the case.

Check back for updates as we cover the developments of the case.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

