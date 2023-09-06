At least 1 dead in crash involving dump truck on SR 167 in Kent

article

A significant crash has led to the full closure of the northbound SR 167 on-ramp from SR 516 in Kent, as well as the blockage of the right lane on northbound SR 167 at SR 516.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene, working to clear the area. As of now, there is no estimated time for the reopening.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and be prepared for potential delays in the vicinity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.