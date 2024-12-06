Auburn armed carjacking caught on camera

Auburn Police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place Thursday night.

Video shared with FOX 13 shows a group of masked men stealing a family’s vehicle. At least one of the individuals is seen on camera pointing a gun.

It happened in the 31900 block of 104th Avenue SE around 7:45 p.m.

"It’s the worst moment of your life," said Paige Burleson. "I’m seeing my son being hit in the back of the head with a gun and him trying to stop them from stealing the car."

Paige’s son Gavin said he wasn’t aware there was a gun present until he heard someone say "shoot him."

"Too much adrenaline," said Gavin. "I got hit about four times in my back area. I did see it in the video, getting hit by the back of the gun."

The suspects made off with the family’s 2019 brown Alfa Romeo SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Police.

"It’s scary," said Paige. "We’re hoping the community will put in a gate or some type of security. We don’t want this to happen again."

