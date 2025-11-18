2 arrested in Auburn, WA after months-long narcotics investigation

The Brief Auburn police and Valley SWAT arrested two suspects in Graham, following a months-long narcotics investigation. Authorities seized 176 ounces of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of fentanyl powder, and 14 firearms, including a stolen AR-15 rifle, from the suspects' storage unit.



Auburn police and the Valley SWAT team arrested two men in Graham, Washington after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Auburn Police Department, police took two men into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 12, believing them to be selling narcotics. The two were arrested outside a storage unit, and during their arrest, police seized 11 lbs of methamphetamine, three ounces of fentanyl powder, and 14 firearms.

Authorities have not specified exactly what charges they are recommending to prosecutors.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Auburn Police Department)

