Pierce County sheriff’s major charged in DUI rollover crash that injured family

The Brief Pierce County prosecutors have charged Major Chadwick Brooks Dickerson with two counts of vehicular assault–DUI stemming from a July 12 crash in Graham, WA that injured multiple members of a family. Court documents allege Dickerson had been drinking while golfing before failing to yield at an uncontrolled intersection and colliding with a family’s SUV, injuring a pregnant woman, three children, and their grandmother. The filings detail a delayed response and body-camera deactivations by deputies at the scene before the Washington State Patrol took over the investigation.



Pierce County prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular assault–DUI against Major Chadwick Brooks Dickerson, a senior official with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, in connection with a July 12 crash in Graham that injured multiple members of a family, according to newly filed court records.

The charges were filed Oct. 22 in Pierce County Superior Court, each alleging Dickerson operated a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs and caused substantial bodily harm. The named victims in the counts are D.H. and B.A.

What the court documents allege

According to probable cause documents, at around 3:45 p.m. on July 12, Dickerson, driving a Ram pickup, failed to yield at an uncontrolled intersection at 132nd Avenue East and 288th Street East and struck a Ford Expedition that had the right-of-way. The Expedition rolled and came to rest north of the intersection; Dickerson’s truck came to rest in a ditch.

Neighbors ran to help at the rural intersection and pulled family members from the SUV after the collision.

The Expedition carried three children—ages 8, 4 and 3—their parents, and their grandmother, D.H., who suffered a fractured vertebra and at least six displaced rib fractures.

Medical records cited in the declaration say B.A. sustained a "left flank traumatic hernia," "bruising/abrasions to the lower abdomen," and an ankle injury with tenderness and swelling.

Evidence of impairment cited by investigators

According to the declaration, Dickerson told a Washington State Patrol trooper he had "two vodka and sodas while golfing" and that his last drink was around 1 p.m. He declined field sobriety tests, stating, "I don’t feel like I was impaired." He also asked, "Are you going to read me my rights, because you’re asking me incriminating questions?" and later, "What are you, what’s your probable cause?"

A search-warrant blood draw at 7:30 p.m.—about 3.75 hours after the crash—returned a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.091, according to toxicology results referenced in the filing. Investigators noted an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes.

Supervisor's body camera turned off

The declaration outlines how responding sheriff’s personnel handled the scene before state troopers arrived. It states that a supervisor’s body-worn camera was turned off for about 14 minutes while he spoke with Dickerson and had several phone conversations; the collision debris field had been cleared by the time WSP arrived; and Dickerson left the scene with family members before WSP could question him there.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First measurable snowfall of the season to hit WA's Snoqualmie Pass. Here's when

WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum, WA after truck hits overpass

Tukwila, WA grocery store turns into nightclub for Filipino American History Month

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish, WA ranked among Top 10 Apple Orchards in US

WA mother sues Edmonds School District for son's severed fingertip

UW report states federal immigration agencies accessing WA police cams

Auburn police search for kids caught on video vandalizing Halloween displays

WA ‘South Hill Rapist’ moved to home near elementary school

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.