310 animals seized, 3 euthanized at OR wildlife safari park

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Lion roaming at West Coast Game Park Safari (Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police.)

What we know:

More than 300 animals were seized and three euthanized after investigators concluded an animal welfare search at an Oregon safari park on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.

West Coast Game Park Safari had 310 animals seized and relocated to animal sanctuaries and rescue facilities on May 18.

A camel, chicken, and kinkajou were euthanized due to their poor physical conditions, according to officials.

None of the 310 animals were released into the wild or left unattended as a result of their four-day search of the property.

The Oregon Humane Society, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Oregon Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff were on scene for animal welfare evaluations, and provided fresh feed, according to police.

What's next:

Investigators are continuing to process all the evidence obtained during their search.

The park will be closed while police activity is present and visitors are encouraged to avoid the park.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues, according to officials.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Oregon State Police.

