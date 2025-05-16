Coast Guard searching for sunken vessel off Oregon coast

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a vessel that reportedly sank two miles off Cannon Beach, Oregon, on Thursday evening. Observers from the shore reported seeing 4-5 flares, leading Coast Guard crews to locate apparent debris in the water. Authorities are requesting anyone with information to assist in the search efforts by contacting the Sector Columbia River Command Center.



The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a vessel that reportedly sank two miles off Cannon Beach on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to the Coast Guard, 4-5 flares were observed from the shore, prompting search efforts.

Coast Guard crews have located apparent debris in the water, which may be related to the sunken vessel. The search operation is ongoing as authorities work to gather more information about the incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people may be missing or which vessel sent the flares.

What you can do:

The Coast Guard is urging anyone with information that could assist in the search efforts to contact the Sector Columbia River Command Center at (833) 769-8724.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the United State Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.