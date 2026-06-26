Ballard launches inaugural Pride festival and World Cup watch party

The Brief Ballard's inaugural "Regnbue" festival combined the neighborhood's first-ever Pride celebration with a FIFA World Cup watch party, shutting down sections of Ballard Avenue Northwest for a free public event. The name "Regnbue" means "rainbow" in Norwegian and Danish, honoring Ballard's Scandinavian roots through features like the Norwegian national anthem and traditional attire. Despite rainy Seattle weather, dozens of attendees remained outdoors to watch multiple World Cup matches, including France versus Norway, on a giant screen.



Ballard's first-ever Pride festival and FIFA World Cup watch party brought soccer fans, Pride supporters and neighbors together Friday in the heart of the historic neighborhood.

The inaugural event, called "Regnbue," shut down portions of Ballard Avenue Northwest and 22nd Avenue Northwest, transforming the area into a festival space complete with a giant screen showing FIFA matches.

The name "Regnbue" translates to "rainbow" in both Norwegian and Danish, a nod to Ballard's Scandinavian roots.

Festivities began at 11:30 a.m. and were free to the public.

Fans arrive early for the festivities

Dozens began setting up law chairs right at the start of the festival.

"I saw lots of people with jerseys on and pride flags," said Covington resident Holly Pirret, who was among the first to arrive. "Just seeing that Ballard was going to be hosting a festival that was World Cup in Pride together, that really, really drew me over here."

Despite the rainy weather, attendees stayed put, keeping their eyes on the match between France and Norway, one of three games shown on the large screen.

"Nobody left," said Jen Barnes of Rough & Tumble. "Nobody's going to run because of the rain in Seattle."

Barnes said the event had been in the works for more than a year.

"I have this vision of watching the game with a bunch of people in the square and having food and just a festival vibe," she said.

Honoring Ballard's Nordic roots

The festival also highlighted Ballard's Norwegian heritage.

At the face-painting booth, local resident Sonja Adams showed off her Norwegian pride.

"My Norwegian flag socks, my Norwegian flag tattoo, my Norwegian flag T-shirts underneath the Norwegian sweater underneath the Norwegian sweater," said Adams.

The celebration also included a performance of the Norwegian national anthem.

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