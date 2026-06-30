Police investigate bat-swinging incident in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief Seattle Police arrested a man on Saturday evening after he allegedly attempted to strike a livestreaming victim in the head with a wooden baseball bat during nearby Seattle Pride events. According to probable cause documents, the suspect stepped out of a crowd during a confrontation near Cal Anderson Park, swung the bat at the victim, and struck their tripod before being pepper-sprayed by another bystander. Documents state that officers witnessed the assault and chased the fleeing suspect, who surrendered after being struck with an impact munition and was subsequently booked for second-degree assault.



Police arrested a man over the weekend following a bat-swinging incident in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Cal Anderson Park, at the intersection of 10th Avenue East and East Denny Way, at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred while nearby Seattle Pride events were underway.

According to probable cause documents, an officer at the scene witnessed an assault with a wooden baseball bat. When backup arrived, officers spotted the suspect running eastbound on East Denny Way.

Officers chased the suspect and ordered him to stop. As he continued to flee, he was struck with an "impact munition" and surrendered, documents said.

Police said the victim was livestreaming when a confrontation broke out between two crowds. Probable cause documents state the suspect stepped out of the crowd with a wooden bat and swung it like a "samurai sword" at the victim.

The victim avoided being hit in the head by stepping aside, but the bat struck the victim's tripod. Shortly after the attack, another person in the crowd pepper-sprayed the suspect, causing him to retreat.

The suspect was arrested and booked for second-degree assault for attempting to strike the victim in the head.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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