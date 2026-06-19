Apartment fire extinguished in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has contained an apartment fire in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Friday morning.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, a fire broke out in the attic of a second-story apartment unit near 12th Ave E and E Mercer St around 11:30 a.m.
Crews reported high heat and heavy smoke, and were forced to upgrade the fire response.
Crews extinguished hotspots and managed to get the fire under control by 12:06 p.m. By 12:40 p.m., the fire was extinguished.
Officials say no one was injured in the fire, and the cause of it is currently under investigation.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.