Apartment fire extinguished in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief The Seattle Fire Department contained an apartment fire in the Capitol Hill neighborhood after it broke out in a second-story attic near 12th Ave E and E Mercer St around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters were forced to upgrade their emergency response due to intense heat and heavy smoke conditions inside the building. Crews successfully extinguished the remaining hotspots and brought the fire completely under control by 12:06 p.m.



The Seattle Fire Department has contained an apartment fire in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a fire broke out in the attic of a second-story apartment unit near 12th Ave E and E Mercer St around 11:30 a.m.

Crews reported high heat and heavy smoke, and were forced to upgrade the fire response.

Crews extinguished hotspots and managed to get the fire under control by 12:06 p.m. By 12:40 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire, and the cause of it is currently under investigation.

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