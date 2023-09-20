Bellevue PD: 2 arrested for robbery, suspect bites officer during arrest

article

Bellevue Police arrested two suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint, one of whom bit an officer during their arrest.

Officers were called Wednesday morning to a store in the Factoria neighborhood, where two suspects had reportedly stolen alcohol. When they arrived, they located both suspects, who tried to run.

Police tried to grab them, and during the scuffle, a suspect bit one of the officers.

That suspect was arrested and police recovered a loaded gun. The other suspect was found hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Both suspects were taken into custody.