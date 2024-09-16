Ramps from westbound I-90 to I-405 in Bellevue reopen after semi crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. - An overnight semi-truck crash that closed the ramps from westbound I-90 to northbound and southbound I-405 in Bellevue has been cleared.
The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation advised drivers to take alternate routes as crews continue to clear the scene and reopen the ramps.
The ramps were blocked during parts of the Monday morning commute, and at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, crews cleared the scene and were able to reopen the ramps.
The cause of the crash is not known and is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
