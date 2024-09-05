Police search for suspect who stabbed man in the head in Bellevue, WA

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the head in Bellevue early Thursday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, at approximately 12:04 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 800 block of 160th Avenue NE, near the Michaels parking lot.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old man who police say had been stabbed in the head. Officers noted significant bleeding before the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim's current condition is unknown.

The BPD is collaborating with neighboring law enforcement agencies to search for the suspect, who remains at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.