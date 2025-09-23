Seattle's Bill Nye receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief Seattle's Bill Nye the Science Guy was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The former Boeing engineer and host of the popular 1990s TV show received the 2,821st star in the Television category. Nye was joined by fellow Seattle native Joel McHale, among others, at the ceremony.



Seattle's own Bill Nye the Science Guy now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

The beloved television personality and science educator was honored during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday. He was joined by Seattle-native Joel McHale, Celtics star Jaylen Brown and comedian Ross Shafer.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Joel McHale, Jaylen Brown, Bill Nye and Ross Shafer pose as Bill Nye is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 22, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images Expand

Nye was honored with the 2,821st star and received it in the Television category. His star is located at 6357 Hollywood Boulevard.

The backstory:

Nye, 69, who captivated a generation of students with his educational TV show, rose to prominence in the 1990s with his popular PBS and Disney show, "Bill Nye the Science Guy."

Before his television career, Nye studied mechanical engineering and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Conrell University. He began his career as an engineer at Boeing in Seattle, where he developed a hydraulic pressure resonance suppressor for the Boeing 747. He also contributed to NASA's Mars Rover project by helping to design sundials.

According to Biography.com, Nye later became a comedy writer and performer on the sketch comedy show Almost Live. It was here that he created the iconic "Science Guy" character.

Seattle’s PBS KCTS-TV produced the educational science program Bill Nye the Science Guy, which aired from 1993 to 1998. Nye hosted 100 episodes, each blending humor with scientific principles, making complex concepts accessible and exciting. The show won 19 Emmy Awards, with seven of those personally awarded to Nye for writing, performing and producing.

His latest honor follows his reception of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January.

The Source: Information in this story came from previous FOX 13 Seattle coverage, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and background information about Bill Nye was sourced from Biography.com.

