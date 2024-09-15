Man on the run after Bonney Lake, WA road rage, double homicide

Two men are dead, one is on the run and another person has been arrested following an early-morning road rage incident in Bonney Lake.

A theft lead to a shootout in the Prairie Ridge neighborhood near Rhodes Lake Road East and Falling Water Boulevard, according to Pierce County investigators.

Just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 15, deputies say someone stole a trailer. This is when the owner followed the truck out and the two drivers began ramming their vehicles into eachother and exchanging gunfire, says Sergeant Darren Moss.

One of the men killed was in a white truck, the other in a gold truck. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is now looking for a suspect who took off in a white truck. They say he is armed.

