More than 500 runners from WA to participate in Boston Marathon

The 129th running of the Boston Marathon is on Monday, and tens of thousands of athletes are expected to participate on race day.

Among the thousands of runners, more than 500 of those athletes are from Washington state.

What day is the Boston Marathon?

The Boston Marathon is traditionally held on Patriots' Day, observed on the third Monday of April. This year, the race coincides with the 250th anniversary of the holiday.

This year's event will be held on April 21, 2025.

The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City.

Hopkinton, MA - April 16: An employee of Mission Turf Services works on painting the starting line for the 129th Boston Marathon. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What time does the race start?

The race starts after 9 a.m. E.T./6 a.m. P.T.

Below is the full schedule of events:

9:02am Men’s Wheelchair

9:05am Women's Wheelchair

9:30am Handcycles & Duos

9:37am Professional Men

9:45am Professional Women

9:50am Para Athletics Divisions

10:00am Rolling Start Begins

ESPN will broadcast the 129th Boston Marathon from 5:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. P.T.

How to qualify for the Boston Marathon

To qualify for the race, athletes must meet qualifying times that correspond to their age and gender.

According to the Boston Athletic Association, 36,393 applications were received during the registration period for the 2025 Boston Marathon. Among those applications, 24,069 qualified applicants were accepted but 2,324 qualified applicants were unable to be accepted into the 129th Boston Marathon.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Boston Athletic Association and the Olympic Games.

