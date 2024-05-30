Bothell Police arrest driver for brandishing gun in road rage incident

Police arrested a driver who pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Bothell on Wednesday.

According to the Bothell Police Department (BPD), at around 4 p.m., someone called 911 after they witnessed the suspect brandish a firearm while driving eastbound on NE Bothell Way.

Minutes later, BPD officers found and arrested the suspect near Paradise Lake Rd. exit.

In a 7:18 p.m. news release, the BPD praised the witness who immediately called 911. The BPD says these incidents are taken very seriously.

Further information is limited at this time.

MORE BOTHELL NEWS FROM FOX 13:

Seattle SWAT officers surround Ex-Bothell councilmember's home amid murder allegations

Ex-Bothell city councilmember arrested for murder after his ‘attorney’ calls 911

Person in custody after WA school threats on social media

Bothell apartment shooting: Suspect shot by deputy faces felony charges

Burglary crews target 'affluent' homes in Redmond, may be connected to series of crimes in other communities

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.