CORSAR activated for missing 5-year-old Coquille, OR boy

Joshua James McCoy, a 5-year-old boy, has been missing for three days in western Oregon.

His mom says they both laid down for a nap around 1 p.m. on Nov. 9. When she woke up at 5:30 p.m., Joshua was gone.

Joshua James McCoy

Joshua was last seen at the family residence on Stage Road in Coquille. He is described as the following by Coos County Sheriff's Office:

Male

On the autism spectrum

3'6"

Skinny/thin build, weighing 50-60 pounds

Brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair

White, fair skinned

He should answer to Josh or Joshie. However, due to his autism, authorities say he may or may not respond to it.

On Monday, Nov. 11, Coos County activated California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue (CORSAR), a collaborative search and rescue effort between seven counties in both Oregon and California.

As of Nov. 10, deputies say they had no leads. At this point, they began using drones, deputies, overwatch, and detectives to aid increased search efforts.

While some clues were found, nothing definitive has helped lead them to the young boy. Right now, law enforcement say they appreciate interest from the public to help but are not enlisting more public resources at the risk of contaminating possible unsound clues in the area.

