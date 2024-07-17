Fire destroys 5 apartments in Bremerton, 1 firefighter hurt

article

Five apartments were destroyed in a fire late Tuesday night in Bremerton. Witnesses said they saw fireworks before the flames appeared on the roof.

According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, crews arrived to find the attic fully on fire.

This marks the second residential fire in the county in two days. Crews responded to a fire in Silverdale on Monday night. Tuesday night's incident took place at 4091 NW Country Lane.

According to officials, the fire started on one side of the structure, and then made its way along the length of the building. It took them just over an hour to get the fire under control, with the Bremerton Fire and the Navy Region northwest providing assistance. All five units were destroyed.

Officials were informed of the fire after witnesses said there were flames on the roof that were possibly started by fireworks. Several witnesses claimed that they knew who was responsible for starting the fire. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office and County Fire Marshal are now investigating the incident as a suspected arson.

While no civilians were injured, one firefighter did suffer an injury after ceiling material fell on top of him. He was taken to Saint Michael Medical Center for evaluation and released a few hours later.

Due to the fire and water damage suffered to the building, the Red Cross was sent in to help the displaced families and individuals.

Further details regarding the possible arson will be released by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office and the County Fire Marshal.

