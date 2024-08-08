The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced it will implement increases in camping and moorage fees to address rising operational costs and inflation.

The new rates, set to take effect in 2025, are aimed at sustaining high-quality experiences for visitors while managing the financial pressures on the parks' system.

Under the updated fee structure, standard campsite costs will rise by $3 to $5, partial utility sites will see an increase of $5 to $6 and full-utility sites will go up by $6. Primitive site fees will remain unchanged at $12, as will fees for roofed accommodations, which vary.

Moorage fees will also see adjustments: daily watercraft launching fees will now be a flat rate of $7. Daily moorage per foot charges will increase to $1, while daily moorage minimums and buoy moorage will rise to $23. Annual moorage per foot charges will increase by $7, and annual moorage minimums will rise by $80.

The camping fee increases will be effective from May 15, 2025. However, due to the reservation system allowing bookings up to nine months in advance, new fees will apply to reservations made from August 15, 2024, for dates starting May 15, 2025. Moorage fee changes will take effect on January 1, 2025.

Washington State Parks manages over 6,400 campsites and 40 marine parks, as well as more than 8,500 feet of moorage in Puget Sound. With user fees comprising approximately 75% of its operating budget, the fee adjustments are necessary to cover the rising costs of infrastructure maintenance and utility expenses, which have surged by 37% from fiscal year 2019 to 2023.

The fee change proposal was reviewed during an April 10 work session by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and approved by Parks Director Diana Dupuis on April 29.

The cost of a Discover Pass to get into a park will not change.

In response to concerns about accessibility, the parks' system continues to offer reduced rates through five pass programs. Nearly 17% of the camping value provided to customers is discounted, with ongoing efforts to enhance these programs and explore new ways to support marginalized communities.

For more information on the new fees and the parks’ programs, visit the Washington State Parks website.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Live election results for WA's 2024 primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert win primary election

Orca nearly struck by boat, Puget Sound boater fined

Costco is changing the way members enter the warehouse

Controversial Seattle jail proposal passes after angry crowd derails vote

Woodinville's Chateau Ste. Michelle plans major revamp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.