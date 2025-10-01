Man stabbed during attempted carjacking in Seattle

The Brief Seattle police are currently seeking two suspects connected to an attempted carjacking and stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Capitol Hill. The incident near East Newton Street and Broadway East involved two masked men who approached a parked car, stabbed the 44-year-old male driver in the leg while attempting to steal his vehicle, and then fled the scene. Investigators are also linking the crime to a similar attempted carjacking that happened about 30 minutes earlier and are asking anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police Department.



Seattle police are searching for two suspects after an attempted carjacking and stabbing in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night.

What we know:

At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near East Newton Street and Broadway East.

When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with a stab wound to his leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries.

According to police, the man was sitting in his parked car when the two suspects approached him. One of the suspects opened the door, stabbed the man while trying to steal his car.

The victim maintained control of his car and the suspects ran away from the scene.

Investigators described the suspects as men wearing black masks.

Police said about 30 minutes earlier, a similar attempted carjacking happened at 10th Avenue East and East Miller Street. In this case, two suspects tried to open a locked door of an occupied car but were unsuccessful. The suspects, who were also described as wearing black masks, fled the scene.

The suspects have not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

Family calls for 'justice for Sunshine' as plea deal is discussed in graphic Queen Anne assault case

Tolls now in effect for WA's SR-509 Expressway. Here's what to know

Doja Cat announces Seattle tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.