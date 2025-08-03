Crowds gather on Capitol Hill for pop-up 'Performative Male Contest' in Seattle

The Brief A popular online trend has sparked intrigue and critique, especially on platforms like TikTok. Heading into the weekend, a "Performative Male" contest brought in hundreds of onlookers for a live contest. Event organizers talk about future plans after bringing a trend to light at Cal Anderson Park.



From flyers and TikTok videos to a gathering of hundreds at Cal Anderson Park, a spontaneous contest brought young people together in one of Seattle's most vibrant cultural hubs, Capitol Hill. Some videos circulating online about the events earned hundreds of thousands of views over the weekend.

The contest comes as more young people look for ways to bring eachother together in person for pop-up events like the celebrity lookalike competitions we saw in 2024.

Timeline:

On Friday, Aug. 1, the "Performative Male Contest" brought in crowds of contestants and onlookers to the historic park for a lighthearted poke at an emerging style.

The crowd filtered in around 7 p.m. as contestants began to line up for public judgement. Participants were displayed to those gathered and sorted into groups based on the roar, or boos, coming from the crowd.

Crowds gather for Performative Male Contest on Capitol Hill

Common items worn by contestants included tote bags, Labubu dolls, vinyl records, books and baggy trousers.

Dozens of people were judged and shuffled into groups until a winner was announced. Marcus Jernigan took home the top prize with not just a vinyl, but an entire record player in tow.

"Performative Male Contest" winner Marcus Jernigan

The crowd got in on the fun too. Those who did not compete still offered their own commentary. One such example was an attendee who made their rounds with a sign that read, "put tariffs on men who like Clairo." Another sign read "men used to build houses."

Signs read "put tariffs on men who like Clairo" and "men used to build houses" at the Performative Male contest at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle on Aug. 1, 2025.

Lanna Rain and Guinevere organized the event in Cal Anderson Park and served as announcers throughout the competition series. They say more than 300 people showed up on Friday.

"Thanks to everyone who showed up and voted or competed…Seattle is such a lovely community," Guinevere said following the event. The pair of organizers confirmed there were more events to come.

Contest organizers Lanna Rain and Guinevere

The backstory:

A week prior to the contest, a flyer emerged on the r/SeattleWA subreddit. The listed prize was one handmade pearl necklace and a copy of "The Will to Change" by Bell Hooks. These are among the many staple items donned by the so-called "performative male."

Performative male contest flyer (posted by reddit user Beneficial_Diver_580)

One Reddit user asked for an explanation in the comments section.

What is a ‘performative male’?

According to the popular Know Your Meme site, it is defined as representing, "a guy whose actions, hobbies and personality traits appear inauthentic and seem to revolve around "performing" for other people's worldviews, tastes and interests, specifically catering to women's interests."

As the post gained traction, videos began populating on TikTok and Instagram talking more about the event. Recap videos of the event garnered more than 1 million views over the weekend.

The Capitol Hill neighborhood is a bustling cultural hub in the city. FOX 13 recently reported on an unclaimed, and disputed, "Hot Rat Summer" mosaic installation in the area.

Additionally, in nearby Volunteer Park last December, another trend of pop-up celebrity lookalike competitions taking the country by storm landed in Capitol Hill with a Paul Mescal lookalike competition.

The Source: Information for this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews, and posts to social media from cited sources.

