What is 'Hot Rat Summer'? The story behind Seattle's disputed mosaic

The Brief A mosaic called "Hot Rat Summer," featuring Saint Rat, can be found in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park. The city of Seattle painted over the mosaic with gray paint, sparking a community fight over graffiti laws and cultural expression. Local officials joined residents in restoring the mosaic and advocating for its protection.



A beloved mosaic of a biblical-looking rat has returned to Seattle's Cal Anderson Park — and it has a lot of people in the community asking: What exactly is "Hot Rat Summer" and why did it disappear and then reappear?

"And lo, beneath the ashen veil, Saint Rat still glowed. For no paint can smother light born of love and mischief. Come, all ye faithful, and bear witness. Hot Rat Summer endures." (@hotratsummer via Instagram)

What is Hot Rat Summer in Seattle?

Local perspective:

Put simply, "Hot Rat Summer" is a mosaic nestled within one of the segmental arches of the Cal Anderson Gatehouse, located at the south end of the Lincoln Reservoir inside the park.

The mosaic depicts a rat, affectionately dubbed Saint Rat by locals, standing upright in a rainbow-colored landscape, accompanied by a red heart and a radiant halo behind its head. The bottom of the mosaic reads "Hot Rat Summer," and it stands for transgender visibility and LGBTQ+ rights.

"Blessed be this duck. As all creatures are sacred, be kind to the creatures of Cal Anderson." (@hotratsummer via Instagram)

People often leave devotional offerings to Saint Rat, including flowers and candles.

Why did Seattle cover the Saint Rat mosaic?

The backstory:

For months, a battle played out between Saint Rat supporters and the city.

Officials repeatedly covered what they deemed graffiti with gray paint, while community members left signs calling for the rat's return — and at times, chipped away the paint to reveal their beloved icon.

"They will paint me over again. They always do. But light cannot be buried forever. Be ready. Be watching. Free Hot Rat Summer." (@hotratsummer via Instagram)

The query emerged around the same time that the city of Seattle approved a new ordinance to combat graffiti on public and private property. The law now makes graffiti taggers face up to $1,500 per violation and holds them accountable for the cleanup costs.

By the numbers:

According to the city, in 2024, there were nearly 30,000 reported instances of graffiti vandalism, leaving Seattle with cleanup costs estimated at $6 million per year.

"Thank you to everyone who keeps the voice of Saint Rat alive. Your work matters. Keep going." (@hotratsummer via Instagram)

On July 15, the city of Seattle painted over the Saint Rat of Cal Anderson, leading to community outrage.

What they're saying:

"This is not just an attack on public art. It is an insult to trans rights. A rejection of communal joy. A betrayal of Seattle's cultural soul," a post read from the unofficial Hot Rat Summer Instagram page.

"Covering up Saint Rat is the only true act of vandalism here. If the City Council wants a cultureless city defined by dull gray paint, so be it — but we will not rest. Our mission is clear: to bring color, joy, and justice back to Seattle's streets."

Seattle City Council members Joy Hollingsworth and Alexis Mercedes Rinck opposed covering up Saint Rat, while also raising concerns about the criteria used to distinguish vandalism from cultural expression, particularly when it reflects Seattle's creative spirit.

Is Hot Rat Summer back in Seattle for good?

On Wednesday, both council members assisted in the restoration of Saint Rat and collaborated on an Instagram post with Hot Rat Summer's unofficial Instagram page.

What they're saying:

"Earlier today, I joined Councilmember Hollingsworth and some lovely community volunteers to clean up the Saint Rat mosaic in Cal Anderson Park," the post read. "Thanks to everyone who emailed my office, and to those who stopped by to help, chat with us, and/or dropped off supplies and water.

"It may seem silly, but I truly believe that community driven art projects like Saint Rat add character and charm to Seattle’s neighborhoods, while also celebrating our queer community’s contributions to this vibrant city.

"I’m also happy to say that Saint Rat is here to stay and I will be working closely with CM Hollingsworth to ensure it’s protected AND get more art up in the park."

"Long live #hotratsummer and stay cool out there in the heat." — Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck on Instagram

The Source: Information in this story came from the Hot Rat Summer Instagram page, a social media post by Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck and the Seattle City Council blog.

