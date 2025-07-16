7.3 earthquake triggers Alaska tsunami warning

The Brief A 7.3M earthquake struck near Alaska on Wednesday afternoon. The quake was reportedly felt in Anchorage, which is 600 miles away from the epicenter. A Tsunami Warning has been issued for coastal areas in Alaska.



A massive 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Alaska on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami warning.

(United States Geological Survey)

By the numbers:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck about 54 miles south of Sand Point, Alaska at around 1:37 p.m. PT.

As of 2:30 p.m., 103 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS. Officials say it was felt as far away as Anchorage, which is more than 600 miles away from the quake's epicenter.

Multiple earthquakes recorded after Alaska's 7.3-magnitude event

Timeline:

Several earthquakes were recorded in Alaska after the 7.3-magnitude event that happened at 1:37 p.m. PT. Here's the full timeline (Pacific Time):

1:37 p.m.: 7.3M near Sand Point, AK

1:45 p.m.: 4.2M near Sand Point, AK

1:48 p.m.: 3.7M near Sand Point, AK

1:56 p.m.: 3.5M near Sand Point, AK

2:10 p.m.: 4.1M near Sand Point, AK

2:10 p.m.: 4.1M near Sand Point, AK (2 quakes recorded about 40 seconds apart)

2:12 p.m.: 4.0M near Halibut Cove, AK (About 1,000 miles northeast of Sand Point)

2:16 p.m.: 2.7M near Susitna North, AK (About 1,100 miles north of Halibut Cove)

2:25 p.m.: 3.8M near Sand Point, AK

2:33 p.m.: 3.3M near Sand Point, AK

2:39 p.m.: 4.2M near Sand Point, AK

2:50 p.m.: 4.4M near Sand Point, AK

The tsunami warning map as of 2:00 p.m. PT on July 16, 2025. (NOAA / National Weather Service U.S. Tsunami Warning System)

Alaska earthquake and tsunami warning

"A TSUNAMI WARNING is posted for portions of Alaska following a M7.2 earthquake 50 miles S of Sand Point, Alaska, at 12:38pm AKDT July 16", the National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center announced on social media.

Is there a Tsunami Warning in WA after the Alaska earthquake?

According to the National Weather Service Portland office, there is no tsunami threat for Oregon or Washington. Additionally, there is no tsunami threat for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and the National Weather Service.

