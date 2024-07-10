Car crash shuts down 3 lanes of westbound I-90 in Seattle, causes major backups

article

Westbound traffic is backed up all the way to Mercer Island after a car crash near the I-90 tunnel in Seattle, which at one point blocked the three left lanes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports the crash happened in the tunnel, just east of Rainier Ave S.

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire are on scene investigating.

Officials say the crash was cleared around 4:18 p.m., but traffic is still backed up for miles.

It is not known what led up to the collision, how many people were involved or if there are any injuries.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area and drive with caution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man with history of 33 arrest warrants goes on dangerous crime spree in WA

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert selected to 2024 MLB All-Star Game

SWAT team arrests DV shooting suspect in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

Snohomish County deputies respond to 3rd drowning at Eagle Falls this year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.