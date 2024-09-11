Childish Gambino postpones Seattle, WA show for health reasons

Alternative hip-hop artist Childish Gambino, who is actor Donald Glover’s music alias, has postponed the rest of his North American tour, which was supposed to come to Seattle this month.

Donald Glover broke the news to his fans on social media Monday afternoon.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for i Expand

"Hey everyone," he wrote on X. "Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love."

Donald Glover revealed The New World Tour on May 13, the same day he released his latest Childish Gambino album "Atavista".

Why did Childish Gambino postpone his tour?

According to Donald Glover, he is postponing ‘The New World Tour’ to focus on his physical health for the next few weeks. In his announcement, he encouraged fans to keep their tickets, promising they would be honored when the North American tour dates are rescheduled.

Will my tickets to Childish Gambino be refunded?

Donald Glover postponed his North American tour on Monday to focus on his physical health, but in a social media post he told fans to "Hold onto your tickets." Glover says all tickets to Childish Gambino's 'The New World Tour' will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.

Is Donald Glover okay?

On Monday, Donald Glover announced on social media that he is postponing his North American tour for a few weeks to focus on his physical health. He did not offer any further information about his health. He ended his message saying "Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love."

When is Childish Gambino coming to Seattle?

It is unknown when Childish Gambino will come to Seattle after his Monday social media post announcing he is postponing his North American tour to focus on his physical health for a few weeks. The New World Tour was originally expected to stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 25, 2024. Before the tour was postponed, he was expected to stop in Vancouver, B.C. and Portland, Oregon before performing at Climate Pledge Arena.

When can I purchase Childish Gambino tickets?

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Donald Glover, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Atlanta,' poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in L Expand

Who is Donald Glover? Who is Childish Gambino?

Donald Glover is one of Hollywood’s most talented entertainers, wearing different hats as a TV and movie actor, writer, stand-up comedian and hip-hop artist.

Glover’s career took off after acting in a leading role in the hit sitcom "Community", which ran from 2009-2014. While acting in the show, Glover introduced the world to his musical talents by birthing the rapper alias Childish Gambino in 2011.

Childish Gambino has six albums under his belt with numerous hit songs. His most popular song is "Redbone" which has been listened to 1.6 billion times on Spotify. His 2018 single ‘This is America’, which has nearly 590 million plays on Spotify, took the internet by storm, especially due to the controversial music video which has stacked up 914 million views.

After starring in "Community" alongside Chevy Chase and Joel McHale, Glover starred in other hit movies like "The Martian" starring Matt Damon, ‘Spider-man: Homecoming" and "Men in Black: International".

One of Glover’s most notable roles in pop culture was his portrayal of Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story". Glover also created and starred in the Hulu series "Atlanta".

