Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee recall: Over 330K SUVs impacted by steering wheel issue

Chrysler recalled more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

In documents posted this week by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker said the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward.

This could result in losing control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.

Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee recall: What to know

FILE - A Jeep logo on a wheel rim at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2024. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee recall is for 338,238 of Chrysler's 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles, officials said.

Beyond the vehicles recalled in the U.S., an additional 18,323 vehicles in Canada, 3,700 in Mexico and 16,189 in markets outside North America are subject to recall as well.

Chrysler, a subsidiary of Stellantis, said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Individuals with impacted vehicles will be able to go to dealers to have the upper control arm pinch bolts replaced for free.

Stellantis, which is also the parent company of Jeep and Fiat, told FOX Business in a statement : "A routine review of customer feedback led to a company investigation that discovered some 2021-2023 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models may have an upper control arm with a damaged pinch bolt, which could result in the loss of clamp load between the ball joint and the knuckle."

"[Fiat Chrysler Automobiles] is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. However, the company urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices," the statement continued. "The remedy will be to replace the pinch bolts on all vehicles. Drivers may notice an abnormal noise or vibration when driving over bumps."

To find out if your vehicle is being recalled, visit the recall page on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website and search using the vehicle’s license plate or VIN.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press and FOX Business contributed.