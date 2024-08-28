Circle K offers 40 cents off gas in WA to kickoff Labor Day weekend

Circle K is offering 40 cents off gas on Thursday at participating locations in Washington to kick off Labor Day weekend.

In a Wednesday press release, Circle K announced a major fuel discount to help customers soak up the final days of summer with one last adventure. The convenience store chain is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gasoline on Aug. 29 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations throughout California, Oregon and Washington.

Fuel dispensers seen at Circle K station. (Credit: Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Continue reading to learn about other offers from Circle K and to find Circle K locations in Washington.

"With summer coming to an end, we want to help our customers squeeze every last drop of adventure with a Fuel Day Pop-Up Event just in time for Labor Day weekend," said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit. "We are committed to helping make road trip memories possible without breaking the bank, which is why we’re inviting travelers on the West Coast to save a little cash at the pump and focus on their summer plans."

Featured article

Here’s what Circle K is offering customers on Thursday, Aug. 29

Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gasoline, any size Polar Pop for 79 cents and reusable fuel cards for free savings through the end of the year.

Where is the nearest Circle K in Washington?

Circle K has 54 locations in Washington. Here’s a full list of locations and addresses, so drivers can save 40 cents off per gallon on Thursday, Aug. 29:

Anacortes - 2410 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA

Burbank - 14813 Dodd Rd, Burbank, WA

College Place - 729 S College Ave, College Place, WA

Connell – 660 S Columbia Ave., Connell, WA

Dayton - 426 W Main St, Dayton, WA

Ellensburg – 1600 Canyon Rd., Ellensburg, WA

Forks - 171 N Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Hoquiam - 220 Lincoln St, Hoquiam, WA

Kennewick – 1002 S Washington St., Kennewick, WA

Kennewick – 5301 W Canal Dr., Kennewick, WA

Kennewick – 12231 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA

Kennewick – 4201 W 27th Ave., Kennewick, WA

Kennewick – 7707 W Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, WA

Kennewick – 2105 W 4th Ave., Kennewick, WA

Kennewick – 4410 W 10TH Ave., Kennewick, WA

Kennewick - 1900 N Steptoe St, Kennewick, WA

Kennewick - 22 S Gum St, Kennewick, WA

Kent - 1809 W Meeker St, Kent, WA

Kirkland - 3828 Lake Washington Blvd Ne, Kirkland, WA

Lacey - 8300 Martin Way E, Lacey, WA

Moses Lake - 640 N Stratford Rd., Moses Lake, WA,

Mt Vernon - 115 W Fir St, Mt Vernon, WA

Naches – 10171-10173 Hwy 12, Naches, WA

Pasco – 4823 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, WA

Pasco – 3109 w Court St., Pasco, WA

Pasco – 4805 Rd. 68, Pasco, WA

Pasco - 2305 W Argent Rd, Pasco, WA

Pasco - 2601 W Court St, Pasco, WA

Richland – 1401 George Washington Way, Richland, WA

Richland – 2601 Queensgate Blvd., Richland, WA

Richland – 1801 Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, WA

West Richland - 1501 Bombing Range Rd, West Richland, WA

West Richland – 3957 Van Giesen St., West Richland, WA

Ritzville – 102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville, WA

Seattle – 511 S Dearborn St., Seattle, WA

Seattle – 1013 NE 45th St., Seattle, WA

Seattle – 2501 NE 75th St., Seattle, WA

Seattle - 700 12th Ave., Seattle, WA

Seattle - 812 NE 65th St., Seattle, WA

Seattle - 852 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle, WA

Shoreline – 20409 Aurora Ave. N, Shoreline, WA

Spokane – 9620 N Division, Spokane, WA

Spokane - 9208 W US Hwy 2, Spokane, WA

Spokane Valley – 411 N Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley – 2303 N Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley, WA

Tacoma – 4704 S Oakes St. STE 100, Tacoma, WA

Union Gap - 2 E Valley Mall Blvd, Union Gap, WA

Walla Walla - 315 N 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, WA

Wenatchee - 1405 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee - 153 Easy St, Wenatchee, WA

East Wenatchee - 111 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee, WA

Yakima - 1711 E Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA

Zillah - 824 Zillah West Rd, Zillah, WA

Zillah - 900 Vintage Valley Pkwy, Zillah, WA

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Sea-Tac Airport preps for 'high' Labor Day travel amid cyberattack issues

Big Ten Network-Comcast/Xfinity dispute may black out UW season opener

Illegally-modified machine guns causing concern for law enforcement

WA governor candidates, WSF chief spar over diesel boats to fix ferry system

Bad Religion cancels fall tour, including Seattle show

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.