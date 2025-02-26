Confusion, concern at Seattle VA hospital after federal spending freeze

The Brief There is rising confusion and concerns surrounding VA funding after federal agencies reportedly saw their spending halted. Washington Representative Adam Smith posted to social media, raising the alarm over the possibility of veterans in need losing their services.



In Seattle, there is confusion and concern at the VA hospital as reports surface that federal agencies are seeing their spending halted.

What they're saying:

Several federal lawmakers called for attention to this issue through social media, saying they were concerned about the effect the spending freeze would have on veterans in need of services.

"We just received word from the Seattle VA the dozens of probationary employees have been laid off. In addition to that, they have froze their accounts and their budget of the VA," said Congressman Adam Smith in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Senator Patty Murray also expressed frustration and concern over the cuts.

"Now, Trump and Musk are also paralyzing countless operations at VA hospitals across the country by essentially freezing their purchase cards–preventing them from buying more supplies for hospitals, operating shuttles for patients, covering lodging for veterans, and much more. This is a totally senseless and reckless move that is creating more chaos for VA providers and their patients," she said in a statement.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), they asked 15 agency leaders to reduce their government employee credit card limits, and the number and usage of cards.

GSA set a $1 limit on all cardholder accounts.

This action is a commonly used risk mitigation best practice, the GSA said.

A representative for the Department of Veterans Affairs told FOX 13 Seattle they have consulted with the GSA on the situation.

"Moving forward, VA will conduct its own review of the department’s charge cards and report its findings to GSA. In the meantime, all VA charge cards will remain operational, functional and free of any additional spending limits. No VA purchases will be interrupted, and VA health care, benefits and beneficiaries will not be impacted," said Emma Spaulding with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Source: Information in this story is from the U.S. General Services Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, an X post from Rep. Adam Smith and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

