The Brief A man says he and his dog were charged and stalked by a coyote while walking on the Southwest County Trail in Edmonds. The wild animal allegedly followed them out of the woods, and was barking and even howling.



A man walking his dog on the Southwest County Trail in Edmonds says a coyote charged and stalked them, following them all the way out to Olympic View Drive.

The backstory:

Jerome Thiebaud recalled the encounter to FOX 13.

"For me, it was just a display of, like, ‘okay, you need to leave,’" said Thiebaud.

He said there was barking and even howling. However, he left the woods.

"I’m a big guy, so I was never afraid they were going to be attacking me or jumping on me," said Theibaud. "But when you have a coyote that’s stalking you — you’re uncomfortable."

Thiebaud said he grabbed a stick, which seemed to deter the coyote slightly, but for 15 minutes he kept looking back to find it inching closer.

Related article

Despite the scare, Thiebaud said he doesn’t want harm to come to the animal.

After posting about the encounter on Facebook, Thiebaud and others shared theories about what happened.

"It was a female — she most likely had a den nearby," said Theibaud. "And she said, ‘okay, those guys need to get out of there.’"

Thiebaud added that he has noticed new behaviors among coyotes in the area. He thinks the change in activity began this past winter. What used to be the occasional sightings at dusk have become far more frequent.

"A lot more closer to the homes," he said.

"My only message is don’t feed, don’t feed the animals and most importantly don’t feed the coyotes. It’s like bears — when they get used to human food they will come back."

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife does not ask the public to report ordinary coyote sightings. Instead, encounters can be logged through the Woodland Park Zoo’s Carnivore Spotter program.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews and reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Underwater volcano poised to erupt off OR coast, Seattle scientists say

Teen in custody for stabbing mother's boyfriend, Pierce County deputies say

Rumors claim Seattle ports are 'dead'. Here’s the truth

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

Houdini Fly Hunt launched in WA, OR. Here's what to do if you spot one

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.