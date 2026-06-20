Crash injures child on e-bike in Kirkland, WA, police shut down NE 124th Street

Kirkland police officers responded to the scene of a crash involving a child on an e-bike on Saturday. A local roadway was shut down as the juvenile was transported to the hospital.

Drivers in the area had to detour the shut down NE 124th Street on June 20 as investigators worked to clear the scene of a crash involving a car and an e-bike. Both westbound lanes and turn lanes were shut down, according to KPD.

The child on the bike was reportedly seriously injured and sent to Harborview Medical Center.

Child injured in Kirkland crash on June 20, 2026

In the meantime, first responders asked the public to avoid the area while they work to understand the nature and fault of the crash on Saturday afternoon.

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