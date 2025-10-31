I-90 back open after serious crash near North Bend, WA

The Brief Eastbound I-90 reopened after a serious crash blocked the lanes. Three people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Further information is limited at this time. Check back for updates.



Eastbound I-90 has reopened after a brief closure caused by a serious crash near North Bend on Friday morning.

(Eastside Fire and Rescue)

What we know:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted the initial alert on social media at around 10 a.m.

According to Trooper Johnson, the eastbound lanes are blocked at milepost 31 because of a "serious injury collision."

3 injured after crash on I-90 near North Bend, WA

Eastside Fire and Rescue later shared a photo of the scene. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals. One person has life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Further information about what led up to the crash was not immediately available.

At around 12:10 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the scene was cleared and all lanes reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson and Eastside Fire and Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.