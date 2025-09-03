1 dead in crash involving 2 semis near North Bend, WA

The Brief A collision involving two semi-trucks occurred on westbound Interstate 90 at milepost 32. Two people were extricated and transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. One person died. The crash caused the closure of two right lanes and the exit 32 on-ramp, leading to extended traffic delays.



Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two semi-trucks on westbound Interstate 90 near North Bend on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post from Eastside Fire & Rescue, crews responded to an overturned semi-truck on westbound I-90 near the on-ramp to exit 32.

What they're saying:

The post from 1:00 p.m. Wednesday described the incident as a "collision involving two semi-trucks" and noted that a "patient extrication" was underway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on social media that the crash happened at milepost 32 on westbound I-90 near North Bend. He confirmed it was a "two semi serious injury collision."

Johnson later said it had become a "fatality investigation."

The driver of a log truck, a man, was killed. The driver of the other vehicle was taken with non-life threatening injuries to a hospital.

The two right lanes of westbound I-90 were closed, along with the ramp from exit 32 to westbound I-90. Johnson's post indicated an "extended ETA for clearing the scene."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

