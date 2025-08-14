Suspected DUI crash shuts down eastbound SR 16 in Gig Harbor, WA

The Brief A suspected DUI driver crashed into a construction zone on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, striking several construction vehicles. The eastbound lanes were closed as a precaution, and the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers said a a measuring instrument containing radioactive material was hit during the crash.



Authorities are working to clear the scene of a suspected DUI crash at a construction zone on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge overnight.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 1:10 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 near Toll Plaza. The road was blocked and traffic was diverted to Olympic Drive and back onto SR 16 at 24th Street.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver suspected to be under the influence crashed into a construction zone and hit multiple construction vehicles.

No workers were injured in the crash.

The suspected DUI driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also said the road closure was in place because a measuring instrument that contains radioactive material was struck.

The closure is being done out of an abundance of caution, believed to be no danger to the public.

The road was still closed as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday and it's not known when the roadway will fully reopen.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Patrol and the Gig Harbor Fire Department.

