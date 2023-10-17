Crews investigate house fire in Central Tacoma

Crews are investigating after a house in Central Tacoma caught on fire Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., Tacoma firefighters responded to a house fire near the corner of S Sprague Ave. and S 10th St.

About 41 minutes, later the Tacoma Fire Department announced that the fire was knocked down, and they were working on clearing out the hot spots.

By 9:55 A.M., crews had the fire under control without any reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is a developing story.