The Brief The Cougar Mountain Zoo is actively searching for an East African crowned crane that escaped on Wednesday. The rare bird was last spotted at Lake Sammamish State Park. If sighted, the public is asked to not approach the bird and give the zoo a call.



A rare crowned crane is on the loose in Issaquah.

What we know:

The Cougar Mountain Zoo said one of its young East African crowned cranes escaped on Wednesday, last sighted in Lake Sammamish State Park.

via Cougar Mountain Zoo

While a team had eyes on the bird, the zoo confirmed they are still searching for her in an update Thursday.

The crane was last seen near the southeast shore of Lake Sammamish State Park, flying towards the boat launch. A photo of the bird was recently captured from a property on Lake Sammamish.

If spotted, the zoo asks the public to not approach the crane, and call its dedicated phone line at 206-641-1554.

The Cougar Mountain Zoo says she is commonly being mistaken as a great blue heron or other local bird species.

The Source: Information in this story came from social media posts from the Cougar Mountain Zoo.

