Watch: Hiker’s close call with black bear family on Issaquah trail

As spring brings warmer weather to the Pacific Northwest, it’s also bringing wildlife out of hibernation — including black bears.

A recent close encounter between a hiker and a mother black bear with her two cubs on a popular trail in Issaquah is drawing attention online.

Alexander Polt took the now viral image and shared additional videos with FOX 13. He says he was hiking the Puget Power Trail around 7:30 PM on Tiger Mountain when he spotted the furry family.

The backstory:

"Since the path wasn’t completely straight, I didn’t see them until the last second when I turned," recalled Polt. My heart definitely started beating fast, and I started to feel the adrenaline. I realized after a few seconds that the mama bear didn’t seem aggressive and was more standing her ground and patrolling."

His video, originally posted to Reddit, quickly made the rounds on social media, generating thousands of views and dozens of discussions about hiking safety and bear awareness.

Vince Haag, a mountain biker from Renton

"I saw the photo just last week on our Facebook group we have for Tiger Mountain biking," said Vince Haag, a mountain biker from Renton. "Pretty much just be aware that they are out there—the cubs are out there with their mothers. And you want to give them a wide berth."

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said it received nearly 1,500 bear-related calls last year across the state. While not all incidents are dangerous, many involve bears scavenging for food in human-populated areas — from rummaging through trash cans to feasting on backyard bird feeders.

"A friend in Black Diamond had to take his bird feeders down because the bears were coming into his front yard and eating the bird seed out of the bird feeder," said Haag.

According to WDFW, a single pound of birdseed contains about 1,700 calories, nearly three times more than a pound of blueberries, making feeders an irresistible, high-calorie target for bears trying to bulk up.

Dig deeper:

Officials stress that bears who lose their natural fear of humans, often due to access to unnatural food sources — are more likely to return and become a public safety risk.

A couple years ago, Fish and Wildlife had to euthanize a mother and two cubs over in North Bend after they got too used to eating garbage and roaming neighborhoods. WDFW urges residents and outdoor enthusiasts to secure garbage, take down bird feeders, and keep pet food indoors — especially in spring and summer when bears are most active.

For tips on living and recreating safely in bear country, visit the WDFW site.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

