Seattle weather: Temperature rollercoaster ride this week

The Brief There will be a temperature turnaround mid-week as warm weather rolls into the region. Showers will help pollen count in the area. However, that also changes mid-week. After the high pressure system moves through, more rain will follow.



This week will be a rollercoaster ride, starting cool with showers, with much warmer temperatures across Washington by midweek.

Monday is starting off mostly cloudy and dry. A weak system will push through western Washington from the northwest, bringing light showers to the area.

Early week rain moves across Puget Sound

Showers should start in the northern Puget Sound area, along the coast and in the Olympic Peninsula by midday.

Light rain will hit the central and south Puget Sound areas by the evening commute. Showers will continue into the overnight hours. Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s.

It will be cool, cloudy, and showery by the late afternoon Monday in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pollen levels in western Washington

Pollen counts will drop in the next few days as showers help dampen down the pollen floating in the air, however we do expect higher levels later in the week. The grass pollens are starting to make their appearance for the first time this season. Grass pollens usually peak late May through early July.

Grass and tree pollen counts will drop Tuesday and Wednesday due to some rain in the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Tuesday will bring isolated showers, and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest again Wednesday and Thursday. As the ridge shifts east on Thursday, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The warm weather will be short-lived, as the ridge continues to push east, away from the Northwest. That will open the door for our next frontal system to bring showers to the area from Friday into Saturday.

It will be warming the next few days, with Thursday's temps in the 70s! (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this article comes from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

Bothell, WA teacher faces judge over student sexual misconduct allegations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.