WA State Senator Bill Ramos dies suddenly at 69

Washington State Senator Bill Ramos died unexpectedly on Saturday evening, his wife confirms. He represented Washington’s 5th Legislative District in Issaquah.

Elected officials across the state have been sharing their memories of Sen. Ramos and offering condolences to his loved ones as the news broke on Sunday.

House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, Feb. 7, 2023.

What they're saying:

His wife, King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, issued a statement on the state senator's passing, reading, in part:

"I am devastated to share that Bill passed away suddenly on the evening of April 19. He was doing what he loved – running on one of the many trails near our Issaquah home. For Bill, these runs were a way to relieve stress during a busy legislative session, a way to stay active – and exercise our dog Sadie – and a way to reconnect to the forests and hills he loved that shaped his career."

She continued, saying accomplishments from Sen. Ramos, such as joining the legislative Latino Caucus, his time served in the House, and work with the Forest Service and Department of Transportation shaped his passion for continued public service in Olympia.

Governor Bob Ferguson called the senator's passing shocking and "difficult to process" in a post to Facebook on Apr. 20.

What's next:

Councilmember Perry confirmed there would be services to honor her husband, with details forthcoming:

"Losing my dance partner in life – and public service – is a shocking and unimaginable loss. I will share more details on how we will honor and celebrate his life soon, and thank you to everyone who has reached out to share how Bill touched their lives and hearts."

Local perspective:

Fellow state representatives, like Senate Minority Leader Jamie Pederson released statements on Sunday morning.

"Bill’s passing is a devastating loss for our caucus and for our state. He was a dedicated public servant who spent his life working to make other people’s lives better. Although he joined our caucus only this year, he quickly became a beloved member of our team," Sen. Pederson's statement read, in part.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier also offered condolences Councilmember Perry, calling her husband a "true champion in Washington State."

The King County Council issued a joint statement, saying they are "deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Senator Bill Ramos," and that "he was not only a hardworking and effective legislator, but a personal friend to many of us at King County and the beloved husband of our colleague, Councilmember Sarah Perry."

The Source: Information for this article comes from a press release from King County Councilmember Sarah Perry.

