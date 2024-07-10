House fire in Seattle's Beacon Hill leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway into what caused a fatal fire Wednesday morning in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

At about 4:40 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire on the upper floor of a home off 12th Avenue South.

Firefighters pulled a person out from the fire, but the person died at the scene, officials said.

There was another person inside the home, but they escaped.

The fire was knocked down, but the cause is not known.

Crews got the fire extinguished, and the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second deadly fire in the city of Seattle on Wednesday. Overnight, a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Belltown neighborhood. One person died, six others were injured and police took a 65-year-old man into custody to be questioned.

