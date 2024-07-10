1 dead, 6 injured after apartment fire in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

One person is dead, several were injured and one person was arrested after an apartment fire early Wednesday morning in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residential building on First Avenue and Vine Street after 2 a.m. The fire had closed all southbound lanes on 2nd Avenue at Vine Street.

When crews arrived, they immediately evacuated people in the building and started to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials told FOX 13 one person died at the scene, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and five others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a 65-year-old man was taken into custody and was questioned about the fatal fire.

Fifty people were displaced and the Red Cross will be assisting them.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, two apartment units on the third and 4th floors were involved in the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

