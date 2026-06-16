Deadly crash blocks all lanes on SR 18 near Snoqualmie, WA
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - All lanes of State Route 18 are currently blocked near I-90 at Snoqualmie due to a deadly motorcycle-semi truck crash.
What we know:
It happened around 6:15 p.m. just south of the interstate, before Issaquah Hobart Road Southeast.
The Washington State Patrol said the motorcycle drove into the back of the semi, killing the rider.
All lanes of the highway are currently blocked. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
Trucks are asked not to use Issaquah city streets, as they aren't suitable for semi trucks.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers should expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.