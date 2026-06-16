The Brief A fatal motorcycle-semi truck crash blocked all lanes of State Route 18 near Snoqualmie on Tuesday. The highway is closed just south of I-90, and north of Issaquah Hobart Road. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, and trucks are asked to not use Issaquah city streets.



All lanes of State Route 18 are currently blocked near I-90 at Snoqualmie due to a deadly motorcycle-semi truck crash.

What we know:

It happened around 6:15 p.m. just south of the interstate, before Issaquah Hobart Road Southeast.

The Washington State Patrol said the motorcycle drove into the back of the semi, killing the rider.

All lanes of the highway are currently blocked. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Trucks are asked not to use Issaquah city streets, as they aren't suitable for semi trucks.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 Boeing employees among 8 killed in B-52 bomber crash

Stolen Kirkland dog returned to family, investigation continues

Seattle’s hottest day of the year comes with warnings

Seattle boosts security, cleans up notorious spots for World Cup

Seattle police investigate reported shooting near playground

10 years later: Japanese chain restaurant Benihana returns to Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.