SR-99 tunnel crash backs up morning Seattle traffic Tuesday

Tuesday morning, traffic came to a crawl in downtown Seattle as a motorcycle crash near the exit of the SR-99 tunnel blocked the roadway.

The crash blocked the right lane to traffic just south of Republican Street on northbound SR-99 just before 8:30 a.m.

WSDOT marked the incident a high priority response as emergency vehicles worked to investigate and clear the crash site.

SR-99 tunnel crash near Republican Street

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