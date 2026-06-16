SR-99 tunnel crash backs up morning Seattle traffic Tuesday
SEATTLE - Tuesday morning, traffic came to a crawl in downtown Seattle as a motorcycle crash near the exit of the SR-99 tunnel blocked the roadway.
The crash blocked the right lane to traffic just south of Republican Street on northbound SR-99 just before 8:30 a.m.
WSDOT marked the incident a high priority response as emergency vehicles worked to investigate and clear the crash site.
SR-99 tunnel crash near Republican Street
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Department of Transportation and WSDOT traffic North.