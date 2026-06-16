WSP seeks witnesses in deadly hit-and-run in Goldendale, WA

The Brief Detectives are seeking anyone who witnessed a deadly hit-and-run crash in Goldendale Monday morning. Authorities said an unknown vehicle crashed into a man riding a tricycle while traveling northbound on SR-97.



Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Goldendale, Washington on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on SR-97 struck a man riding a tricycle shortly after 6:15 a.m.

The WSP is seeking anyone who witnessed the crash or traveled through the area that morning and may have captured something on dash-camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Conor Schwilke at Conor.Schwilke@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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