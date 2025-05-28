Death investigation underway in Tacoma, WA
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
After 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man with a possible gunshot wound on South Wilkenson Street and South 37th Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man and started life-saving efforts.
Medics with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the location and determined the man had died at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the death as a possible homicide.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.
