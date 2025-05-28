Death investigation underway in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Police are investigating after a man died in Tacoma. The shooting happened near South Wilkenson Street and South 37th Street. Officers responded after reports of an unresponsive male with a possible gunshot wound.



Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

After 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man with a possible gunshot wound on South Wilkenson Street and South 37th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man and started life-saving efforts.

Medics with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the location and determined the man had died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Sweltering weather in store for Seattle this week

Motorcyclist killed, driver arrested after Puyallup crash

Mom of slain Idaho victim Xana Kernodle asks for help attending Bryan Kohberger trial

Seattle Memorial Day weekend 2025: Your guide to events, traffic, more

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

Seattle police make arrests at counterprotest to 'Mayday USA' event in Capitol Hill

Tree-sitter enters third week in WA's Olympic Foothills to halt logging

Free housing for a felon? Kirkland, WA neighbors concerned over homeless hotel plans

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.