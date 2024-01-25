Developer pitches plans for tallest building in US in unlikely city

article

An ambitious real estate developer has announced plans to build what would be the tallest building in the U.S. in unlikely Oklahoma City .

Matteson Capital, a firm based in California, announced last week it would ask city officials to increase the height of the Boardwalk at Bricktown Tower construction project to a colossal 1,907 feet. If the request is granted, it would be the largest skyscraper in the U.S. and the fifth tallest in the world, according to a news release.

"Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown," said Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital.

MARKET EXPERT WARNS US REAL ESTATE IS A ‘SLOW-MOVING TRAIN WRECK’

"We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs. It’s a dynamic environment and we hope to see The Boardwalk at Bricktown stand as the pride of Oklahoma City," Matteson added.

The original zoning application for the Bricktown project called for the main tower to be 1,750 feet, which would be the tallest in Oklahoma and second tallest in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma City Free Press.

EMPTY NESTERS NOW OWN TWICE AS MANY LARGE HOMES AS MILLENNIALS WITH KIDS AS FAMILIES ARE EDGED OUT

FILE - The Devon Tower towers over the Oklahoma City skyline as seen from the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The planned Boardwalk at Bricktown development features three towers, each rising to 345 feet, and a fourth "supertall" tower, called the Legends Tower, which would dominate the Oklahoma City skyline. The requested height of 1,907 feet would pay homage to the year Oklahoma was admitted into the Union as the 46th state.

"Spanning approximately 5 million square feet, the project is a mixed-use marvel, including a 480-key Dream Hotel by Hyatt with 85 residential serviced condominiums in the Dream Tower; an additional 350-key Hyatt hotel with 100 serviced condominiums in the Legends Tower; 1,776 residential units ranging from market-rate to affordable workforce and luxury options; and a vibrant retail and restaurant scene with over 110,000 square feet of space designated for commercial use, food and beverage, and a workforce development center for the community at the street and second levels," Matteson Capital said in a news release.

$2B DISNEYLAND-SIZED THEME PARK PLANNED FOR OKLAHOMA ALONG ROUTE 66

"The top floors of the supertall tower will consist of a public observatory, restaurant and bar where visitors will be able to enjoy the sweeping city views," the firm said.

AO, a California architecture firm , partnered with Matteson Capital to design the building. However, before construction can move forward, city officials told the Oklahoma City Free Press that the property would need to be rezoned.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We understand the applicant's representative is preparing a new SPUD application, which would go to Planning Commission for a recommendation and City Council for a final decision," the official said.

Oklahoma City, where some 690,000 people call home, is the largest city in the state of Oklahoma. The city is the 20th largest in the U.S. and was the sixth-fastest-growing top 20 city from 2020 to 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Read more on FOX Business.