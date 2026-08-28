Did you see it? Partial lunar eclipse glows over Seattle

Did you see it? If you looked up into the sky on Thursday night, you may have seen it. The moon had a deep partial lunar eclipse, where 96% of the moon passed through the darkest part of Earth's shadow, giving it a reddish hue.

People from across the world were able to see it, including right here in Seattle.

This was the second and final eclipse of the year, following a slight darkening in March. Partial lunar eclipses happen when the Earth passes between both the sun and the moon, creating the shadow you can see below.

Below are some images from FOX 13 Seattle, in case you missed it or want to reminisce about the spectacle.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

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