On April 8, 2024, sky gazers across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States, from Texas to Maine, will be treated to a celestial spectacle: a total solar eclipse. This rare event occurs when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface and completely obscuring the sun's face for several minutes.

This upcoming total solar eclipse marks a significant celestial moment for more than 31 people who live in the path of the eclipse, but this is not the only celestial event to look forward to.

Looking ahead to August 12, 2045, another remarkable total solar eclipse is on the horizon.

The path of totality for this eclipse will sweep over a multitude of major cities, creating an awe-inspiring sight for residents and visitors alike. Notable cities within the path include Reno, Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Nassau, Santo Domingo, Belém, São Luís, and Recife.

For those planning a visit to Walt Disney World on August 12, 2045, the timing couldn't be more magical. This six-minute, 2045 total solar eclipse is set to cross directly over the park, providing a truly unique experience for parkgoers.

As excitement builds for this celestial event, many are left wondering: what will a ticket to Walt Disney World cost on this special day? While specifics are yet to be announced by the park, anticipation is high for the opportunity to witness the solar eclipse from the beloved park's grounds.

As with all eclipses, safety precautions are advised when viewing the event directly. Specialized solar viewing glasses or indirect viewing methods are recommended to protect the eyes from harmful solar radiation.

For now, astronomers and eclipse enthusiasts are eagerly marking their calendars and making plans to witness these remarkable celestial events, where the wonders of the universe converge with the magic of the Happiest Place on Earth.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners 2024 opening homestand to feature 'exciting events'

Seattle Restaurant Week by neighborhood

How to celebrate Earth Day 2024 in Seattle

What's coming to the Washington Spring Fair?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.